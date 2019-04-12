We just heard Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier say that a wall is needed at at a meeting with President Trump at the Border. Why don't the democrat leaders go to the Border and see the problem and speak with the people who work and live there. The Democrats could help solve the Border problem tomorrow but refuse to do it. The liberals in downtown Tucson need to get off the "hate Trump bandwagon" and work to help solve our nation's problems. Immigration policy is not working and can only be solved by congress. Congress should stay in session to solve just the asylum issue... that could go a long way.... but no... they are off on vacation next week.
Douglas Shumway
Green Valley
