Arizona's Congressional District 2 candidate Brandon Martin served as an Army Intelligence Professional in Afghanistan and later as an instructor. He hopes to continue to serve this country as a Congressman. Brandon campaigned to stand for the people of his district. When Brandon gets to Washington, DC, he will fight to support President Trump's agenda to keep the economy growing. Brandon supports a strong border, the reduction/elimination of illegal border crossings, strengthening our military, improving National Security, reinforcing our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, and protecting the unborn. Brandon's dedication to serving his country and being a positive voice for the rights of the people of District 2 won my support.
I believe he will be a true advocate for Arizonans, and that he will help to ensure that our rights are protected and our Country is more secure. I wish him the very best on August 28 and urge my District 2 neighbors to cast their vote for Brandon Martin.
Andrew G. Anderson
Green Valley
