RE: the July 21 article "Sanctuary initiative is wrong fit for Tucson community."
I am grateful to Tucson Chief of Police Chris Magnus for his enlightening and sobering column in the Sunday AZ Daily Star about the sanctuary city initiative. Tucson police have provided exemplary and compassionate service as it relates to asylum-seeking migrants.
Magnus' detailed and rational explanation documents the effectiveness of police general orders that have well served migrants with virtually all the protections included in the sanctuary initiative. Magnus proved to this reader that the sanctuary initiative not only fails to provide valuable or significant additional benefits for migrants but also that it includes many problematic provisions which might put police in conflict with federal and state laws and agencies.
Those conflicts might otherwise undermine the ability of police to provide compassionate and effective service to the migrants in our community. I hope Tucsonans follow Magnus" sage advice and not approve the sanctuary initiative. It could make us vulnerable for many negative effects while yielding few if any significant benefits.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
