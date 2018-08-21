I am a Democrat, not living in CD-2. To those Democrats in CD-2, I hope you send the squabbling toddlers Ann Kirkpatrick and Matt Heinz back to the nursery and put an adult presence in the room, like Mary Matiella.

I am ashamed of the Democratic party for supporting either Kirkpatrick or Heinz. Neither seems to want to give us reasons to vote for them, only to hurt the other candidate from the same party. We need better judgment and greater integrity from people running for office.

Caren Smith

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

