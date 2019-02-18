Re: the Feb. 13 column "Kelly recalls McCain as he seeks senator's seat."
Tim Steller's column in reaction to Mark Kelly's announcement that he was entering the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2020 had the ring of a very significant man-crush. Tim's gushing reminds me of when New York Times columnist David Brooks, in 2005, got all hot and bothered by U.S. Senator Barack Obama and "his perfectly creased pant." Sheesh!
Kurt Schmidt
Northwest side
