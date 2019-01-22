“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced last week in the 54th Legislature, which includes both a larger number of Democrats and more Republican women supportive of the bill. Arizona could become the crucial 38th state to ratify the ERA, finally making it a part of the US Constitution.
Ratifying the ERA would create a stronger legal foundation for cases of sex discrimination and attacks on reproductive rights, and reduce the gender wage gap. Currently, women nationwide are paid less than 80 cents for every dollar made by a white man. Women of color face an even greater disparity, with Latina women making only 54 cents to the dollar.
Is this the year that we can finally count on our elected officials to stand up for the rights of women and guarantee equal protection under the law?
Chesney Richter
Midtown
