In his Feb. 17 opinion piece, Diego Rivera attempted to advocate for the two businesswomen who have gone to court to defend their refusal to create products for a gay couple's wedding. In this specious argument, he suggests that the profit motive of capitalism inoculates against discrimination. That no business would turn down good money. If that premise were true, would there have been a Jim Crow era? Would the "Green Book" ever have existed?
Denice Blake
Midtown
