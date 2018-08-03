It's disconcertingly disgusting to read the recent statements from CD2 candidates in the Star. Regardless of party I've only seen vague, unimaginative and unapologetically partisan positions. Well actually, there are no real "positions," just fatuous drivel, playing on disquietude, pandering to inherent bias and intended to seduce those with a propensity to be willingly deceived — which is far too much of the electorate!
It's repugnant to consider spending the next two years being represented in the same impudent manner as the McSally fiasco — again, regardless of party affiliation. Why don't the people of CD2 expect more?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.