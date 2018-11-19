Arizona children have died due to abuse and neglect at a higher rate since Doug Ducey has become governor. The Annual Arizona Child Fatality Report released Nov. 15 showed that 79 children died in 2017 due to abuse and neglect — 10 percent of all Arizona child deaths. Over half of those children had been involved with the Department of Child Safety before their deaths.
In the three years before Ducey became governor, the child abuse and neglect deaths averaged 78 per year. Since then, an average of 82 have died per year. With their ongoing opposition to taxes, the governor and the Republican Legislature never replaced all the money they cut for child protection and family support back in 2008. Their current strategy is try to keep the children in their homes with the abusive and neglectful parents. This reduces foster care and saves money. But it does not protect children.
John Higgins
Southeast side
