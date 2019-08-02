Re Ric Hanson's letter about migrants endangering their children per ARS 1201. Obviously, the adults risking death or physical injury believe the journey to reach the United States is the lesser of two evils - i.e. risking death, torture, violence, poverty, imprisonment, etc. in their country of origin or trying to reach safety and sanctuary in the United States.
I am thankful for the United States welcoming (and processing) my grandparents when they sought freedom from the evils of their country of origin, while not imprisoning or prosecuting them.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
