Re: the Feb. 22 article "Doctors caution legislators against 3 vaccine measures."
The Arizona Legislature is apparently mounting an assault on childhood immunization. This is despite testimony from multiple health-care professionals recommending against weakening our laws on childhood vaccination. Indeed, my career as a physician showed me the value and safety of childhood immunizations.
Clearly, scientific studies support the broad use of vaccines. However, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Nancy Barto, this is not about science, nor is it about public health; it is about “fundamental individual rights.” Should our Legislature be promoting behaviors that are not in the best interest of individuals, or society in general?
Although it is within “fundamental human rights” that people behave irresponsibly, it is not something our legislators should be encouraging.
Our Legislature should be promoting the use of vaccines. Failure to do so results in unnecessary suffering whenever a preventable disease is contracted.
Douglas Bitter
Oro Valley
