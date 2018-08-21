If Democratic primary voters want to win November’s gubernatorial election, they should vote for Steve Farley rather than David Garcia. Farley has won six elections. Garcia none. Farley has campaigned all over the state, Garcia hasn't. In a debate, Garcia said one good thing Gov. Ducey did was balance the prior fiscal year budget. Ducey did so by cutting over millions from the education budget, and taking HURF funds from the counties!
Farley has identified several billion dollars in corporate tax breaks to rescind and spend on education. Garcia? Nothing. Republican senators respect Farley for his legislative and fiscal expertise, and for his bipartisan initiatives. Such expertise and relationships are necessary to govern effectively. The TV attack ads Ducey’s campaign has financed are against Farley. Ducey fears Farley, not Garcia.
PLEASE, vote Farley in the Democratic primary.
Ludwig G. Kuttner
Hereford
