I went to St. John's church last on memorial day. I don't think I'll do it again. First of the all the priest did portions of the mass with his back to the people, and parts of the mass in latin similar to pre-Vatican II days. The back to the congregations is similar absurd. However it was not as shocking as the Priest sermon where he dived into the debate into abortions as well of homosexuality, and referred to gender reassignemnts as multilations. The catholic church wonders why they losing people especially young it is because of fanatical, judgmental priest who are stuck in the early 20 century. Leave politics out of the mass
Gabe Martinez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.