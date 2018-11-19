Re: the Nov. 18 article "Circle K now most popular Arizona gas chain for card skimmers."
Kudos to this paper for reporting on the problem of credit card scanning at local convenience stores. In particular, I appreciate your highlighting of Circle K's utter failure to reduce this activity at their pumps. The statistics supplied in your story are stark — Circle K clearly doesn't care to police their pumps like other operators. Their indifference to customer welfare is shameful.
I personally will no longer buy from them for two reasons. First, it is obviously riskier to buy gas from them instead of others because of their failure to combat the skimming problem. I have no desire to experience card fraud because of their mismanagement. Second, a management culture that would permit this negligence cannot be trusted to be reliable and honorable in any other aspect of their business. The brand should not be trusted and I do not care to learn through hard experience any of the other ways they could abuse me as their customer.
John Knight
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.