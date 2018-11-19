Re: the Nov. 19 article "City to house homeless prior to closing their camp Monday."
This is a huge slap in the face of all veterans, especially those that depend on this camp for food, clothing and shelter. This camp exists because there is no other type of help for these veterans, they also do not turn away the homeless that have been swept to the side in this city. These are veterans helping veterans and for this city to kick them out during the holidays shows the true colors of Tucson.
As a veteran, I didn't expect much for serving my country, I willingly put myself in harms way for over 20 years, if I could have chosen what I would and would not defend, today, Tucson would not be one of those. These people will now be subject to the cold, hunger and will likely resort to what ever necessary to survive.
What's not mentioned here is that these veterans that run the camp also patrol the park and surrounding areas and thwart crimes that would otherwise have happened without their presence. This is as far left as it can be and is a national outrage.
Jay Vanderford
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.