In 2018 statewide elections, two candidates who opted to participate in Clean Elections voluntary finance limits won offices formerly held by a member of the other major party. Both winners - Sandra Kennedy, Corporations Commission, and Katherine Hoffman, Superintendent of Public Instruction - are women; both are Democrats.
Nine other participants in the Clean Elections program won their races but all of them took offices formerly held by their party, if not themselves. Two Republican non-incumbent participants - Bret Roberts and Frank Carroll - won seats formerly held by Republicans. The other seven victorious participants were Democrats holding onto Democrat seats. Six of them were incumbents. The seventh, Victoria Steele, won the seat vacated by Steve Farley who made an unsuccessful bid for Governor.
Mary Renfro
Sierra Vista
