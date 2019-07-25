Re: the July 23 article "Keep our elections clean in upcoming mayoral race."
I say WOW! This is as close to voting for a (I believe) critical issue (local control) as I have ever been! I believe this “clean election” issue is the most critical issue in a city which is continually struggling to maintain independence from Phoenix and Arizona legislature. The way I understand it, if a candidate chooses to participate in “clean elections” she/he agrees to limit campaign spending to a set amount per registered voter, thereby receiving a public match of the amount ultimately raised by the campaign up to the expenditure limit. This process gives us locals power over outside money influence and power. The key here is limits to spending PLUS half of what is spent comes anonymously from the public ( me and you!). The concept and practice gives me chills, knowing this is as close as it gets to “local control.” Thank you, Mr. Volga, for your timely article.
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
