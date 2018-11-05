As a retired physics professor, father of four, grandfather of five, and resident of planet earth. I urge everyone to recognize the scientific evidence for human-caused climate change. Our president has withdrawn the U.S. (that’s you, me, and our children) from the Paris climate accords and encouraged more coal mining.

Our elected Republican leaders have backed him to the hilt to save their skins from his vitriol. This issue is more important than the caravan of refugees, fake news allegations, tax cuts for the rich, our exploding deficit, and attempts to decimate our health care. One thing that all voters can do is to vote for democrats, and Proposition 127.

Richard Roth

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

