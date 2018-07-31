Re: the July 31 article "Lawmaker questions TUSD transparency as district cancels desegregation forum."
Looks like Mr. Clodfelter is at it again. Last February he tried to sell Santa Rita High School to Vail for 10 percent of its value. He tried to rob his constituents of a high school they paid for and practically give it away to a town that's not even in his district. Now he's trying to get TUSD to pay for a free campaign rally for himself.
He was hoping to use the TUSD governing board as a whipping boy by attacking them with questions they could not legally answer because of the segregation law suit and open meetings law. In a year where people are energized to finally fund our public education Mr. Clodfelter tries to sabotage it at every turn. I'm glad Superintendent Trujillo saw this for the scam it was. I hope the voters remember these acts in November.
Guy Rovella
East side
