Re: the Jan. 29 guest column "Poorly worded 'porn bill' would open internet Pandora's box."
Mike Tully gets the whole thing wrong in his opinion piece. He spends his time claiming this bill would open up the internet to obscenity, child pornography, and other criminal sites, by permitting Arizonans to pay a one-time fee of $20. While this is a hare-brained scheme from yet another clueless Republican lawmaker, Tully misses the point.
What this idiotic bill would do would be to require computers sold in Arizona to have a porn filter pre-installed that can be removed by paying $20 to the state to have the filter removed, and nothing to do with providing access to illegal websites! I doubt if it is constitutionally legal to be done, or even feasible. In any case, Tully has evidently misread the bill, because it has nothing to do with legalizing criminal porn sites. It's about the state inflicting its "values" on its citizens in violation of the First Amendment. There's no "Pandora's box" here.
Jeffrey St. Clair
West side
