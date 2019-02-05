Re: the Feb. 3 column "You don't have to break the law to give humanitarian aid."
I agree that one doesn't have to break the law to give humanitarian aid. But it is a worthless gesture if it doesn't reach the people for whom it is intended. Humanitarians are guilty of leaving water and food in a wilderness area known to be dangerous. It is an area where human remains are found so it is likely that humans needing water would find it and possible that death could be prevented.
Humane Borders is doing important work and their efforts are laudable. They simply aren't reaching the critical places that lack access to water in the wilderness areas. Perhaps a possible solution to the situation would be for wilderness areas that are known as human highways to develop a procedure that would permit humanitarian aid organizations to leave food and water in these inaccessible areas. This could result in the prevention of hundreds of documented annual deaths.
Judy Konopaski
Green Valley
