I am concerned about both Rep. Martha McSally and Brett Kavanaugh. McSally has remained remarkably silent regarding Donald J. Trump's increasing abuse of those who disagree with him. Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's choice for Supreme Court justice, once wrote that a sitting president was far too busy to have to deal with being indicted.
I wonder if Kavanaugh feels the same way now that he sees a President Trump with plenty of time to tweet endlessly and sue others? I hope that Kavanaugh will now see the wisdom of traditional thought that insists that no one, including a U.S. president, is above the law. McSally's silence regarding Trump's relentless disparagement of others and his authoritarian tendencies hardly makes her an appropriate replacement for the highly ethical Sen. Jeff Flake.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
