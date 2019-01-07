The political high-drama surrounding the current government shutdown prompted me to contact GOP Senator McSally’s office to encourage her to support the recently passed House legislation to end the shutdown. The Senator’s Washington DC phone line announces “…Sorry, I didn’t get that - (3 times). Please try again later”.
Unfortunately, constituent outreach apparently remains a low priority for our newly appointed Senator. Some things just don’t change.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.