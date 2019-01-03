Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
To add another "must not" to our teachers' ability to design a relevant study plan is ludicrous, and is crippling to analytical thinking. Mere opinions are controversial and the substrate for moral and character growth to seed on. I want my tax dollars to fund the thinkers (not followers) of the future. Yes, our planet is dying. Yes, a new extinction is waiting in the vestibule of human inertia.
Yes our national history is scarred with cruelty, cultural genocide, misogyny. But out of the detritus of settlement, a phoenix of hope for the possibilities of humankind, that the modern world is famished for. Our dull state legislators ought to be first in line for ethics studies. Let the school boards, school professional staff, students, and parents set the curriculum. Government wonks must have a short leash in public education, which WE pay for.
Rene Lachance
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.