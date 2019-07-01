Governor Ducey has stated the Commission has stepped out of their authorized scope by setting controls on the conditions for terminating service by the utilities. The Commission knows the legislature will not act against the utilities. The same is true for the Governor, as he is attempting to run interference for the utilities.

Thumbs-up for the commission!

I wish the commission would take into account the mountains of money the utilities spent on electioneering when they address our rates. We rarely get a choice of services and never choose how the utilities spend our money. If I were asked, I’d say donate it to the Pre K programs around the state.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments