Governor Ducey has stated the Commission has stepped out of their authorized scope by setting controls on the conditions for terminating service by the utilities. The Commission knows the legislature will not act against the utilities. The same is true for the Governor, as he is attempting to run interference for the utilities.
Thumbs-up for the commission!
I wish the commission would take into account the mountains of money the utilities spent on electioneering when they address our rates. We rarely get a choice of services and never choose how the utilities spend our money. If I were asked, I’d say donate it to the Pre K programs around the state.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
