Surprise...Surprise!! When in the US House of Representatives, Kyrsten Sinema voted with the Trump administration's preferred position on 10 of 11 key votes.; Then U.S. Rep. Martha McSally voted with Trump on all 11 occasions.
Kyrsten Sinema is Trump Republican disguised as a Democrat.
The Arizona Democrat Party should consider a recall petition to remove her from the US Senate in NOT representing the best interests of Arizona/US Citizens.
In addition, Mark Kelly's support for the Trump Republican Kyrsten Sinema disqualifies him as a viable candidate for the US Senate. He considers himself a "conservative Democrat"; a euphemism for a Trump Republican.
Let us hope that the Arizona Democrat Party will put forth an alternative progressive candidate who will oppose Mr. Kelly. Perhaps a coalition with the Green Party, in choosing/supporting a progressive US Senate candidate would be the best strategy for a successful/winning campaign.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
