Re: the March 2 article "7 companies fall on city's divestment list for wall construction."
How insane are our progressive city officials? Pandering to their perceived constituents, who include construction workers, to deny anyone work. For whatever reason. People aren't thinking straight. Regina Romero should never have been elected to the city council. Why doesn't she and the rest of the council stop all affiliation with Raytheon? Their products don't (possibly) deter illegal immigrants, their products kill people all over the world. Where is the blowback to this company?
Ernest Gradillas
North side
