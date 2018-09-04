Re: the Aug. 30 guest column "In-state land management would boost AZ education."
State Rep. Mark Finchem needs to research federal in lieu of taxes payments that are paid back to counties. Federal land management agencies return 25 percent of money earned in counties back to where it is generated. How the counties use the money is the question. Several rural areas where I have lived depend on these payments for school funding. Also, several counties in some states also collect money from the federal government for their employees with children in public schools.
Don Ward
Green Valley
