Re: the Nov. 24 letter to the editor "Vote counting process locally is appalling."
What I find truly appalling is how little the American public understands about how the voting process works, despite that fact that we've been having elections for over 200 years. Many early votes are not received at the voting station until after the election. Why? Because people wait until the last minute to mail them in, so it's physically impossible for them to be counted if they haven't arrived at the station.
Also, the processing of those ballots is handled by a finite number of civilian volunteers and public employees. What the letter writer is suggesting, is that volunteers or publicly paid election officials utilize a tremendous amount of additional resources to physically count ballots whose numbers may be so low as to not have any impact on the election at all, and haven't even arrived yet. All Americans should consider volunteering once in their life so that they can truly understand what a gigantic, and thankless, undertaking it is.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.