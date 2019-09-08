In the last legislative session Rep Mark Finchem of LD11 introduced a teacher "Code of Ethics" bill which did not advance. Now, he is supporting a ballot initiative that tracks his failed legislation. Both the bill and the initiative are misguided. Rep Finchem’s reasoning for this bill wrongly implies teachers are regularly advocating their own political views in the classroom. He calls it “indoctrination.” He also implies that math teachers, for example, are dropping their curriculum to hold political discussions. Just ask any math teacher-they have plenty of material to cover as it is. As an educator, I am disappointed that Rep Finchem does not have enough faith in us. He wants the public to believe we are so quick to dismiss our duties as educators. Our primary job is to keep students safe and challenge their thinking, and the vast majority of us do not take that charge lightly.
Jane Atkins
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.