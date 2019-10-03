A Republican candidate seeking to unseat US Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick (CD2) has put out a dangerous and disqualifying ad. Brandon Martin says he needs “ammunition” in the form of donations that he has his”sights trained” on her. The ad contains an image of a bullet with the word “support” on it. This is especially distasteful in a district where our former congressional representative was shot. Martin needs to find a rock to crawl under and not come out until he can become a civil human being.
Gail Kamaras
East side
