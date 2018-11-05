Health care is of crucial importance to Arizonans… particularly insurance coverage of pre-existing medical conditions. David Garcia is the only person in the governor’s race who will protect this vital provision of the Affordable Care Act.
Governor Ducey is one of 20 governors currently suing the federal government to eliminate coverage for pre-existing conditions. I hope voters will keep this in mind as they cast their vote on Tuesday.
Morrison Newell
Foothills
