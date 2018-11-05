When the primary elections ended, I was immediately bombarded by messages from a group called DefendArizona. They did not promote a candidate, but instead lambasted one, with half-truths spun to their best advantage, over issues nearly twenty years old. Who are these people, and where do they get the money to promote such a bilious point of view, overloading my mailbox during this election cycle? I, for one, am tired of this negative approach, to the point that I plan on voting for the target of their venom. I encourage you to do the same if you are as tired as I am of the fear-mongering, lies, and half-truths promoted by this shadowy organization. Don't reward them! Instead vote for the candidate they have disparaged and try to bring civility back to the forefront. Vote for Kyrsten Sinema - she is not the enemy, they are!
Kenneth Castle
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.