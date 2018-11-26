Re: the Nov. 25 column "Telling businesses who they must sell to is wrong."
Imagine a world where businesses could say, "No Hispanics allowed." This is what Diego Rivera calls for in his op-ed, asserting that "businesses should be allowed to be as intolerant as they wish." His racist, homophobic argument that "private businesses should not be regarded the same as publicly operated accommodations" invites an Arizona with "colored only" drinking fountains.
Rivera has forgotten the civil rights movement when he asks "whether governments should be allowed to determine how private individuals utilize their labor." His argument would restore discrimination against gays, minorities, women — and yes, Hispanics — and would create an America of haters that no one wants.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
