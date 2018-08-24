What to do? What to do? The simple acknowledgement that a free press is doing its job of providing factual information to this country's citizens has provoked a flood of outraged letters to your paper. It seems you have triggered this vast contingent of delicate flowers into full blown Trump Derangement Syndrome. True symptoms include excusing or denying thousands of absurd and obvious lies: loss of any critical thinking skills; confusing facts with opinions; and fantasizing accomplishments that don't exist.
What to do to prevent further angst or emotional meltdown for this cohort, and possibly overwhelming the community resources to deal with it? I urge you to PLEASE stop reporting the facts. Stop exposing this administration's corruption and lies. Abandon your duty to provide honest information as a bulwark against con men seeking power as our founding fathers anticipated. It's the only way! After all, the flowers are suffering.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.