Some people in the state feel the Democratic Presidential Preference Election should be open to all.
The Arizona Republican Party has chosen not to offer its members a presidential preference election, going for the default candidate, Donald Trump, while those who have not chosen a party mistakenly think they can show up on Election Day to make a possibly uninformed choice.
If Republicans want to take part in a presidential preference election, they should insist to their state party that they be offered the opportunity to indicate their choice of the three Republican candidates.
If those not registered for either party want to participate, then they will have to change their voter registration to one party or the other before the February deadline.
The PPE law was written like this precisely for this eventuality. Let’s not be changing it now.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
