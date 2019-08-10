The Sunday July 28 Star helped me make up my mind for whom I would vote in the Democratic primary for Tucson mayor. After attending a primary debate at El Rio Center for mayor and Ward 1 council, I had not yet decided on the mayor’s race, though Randi Dorman, a local developer you endorsed on page A6, was not being considered.
However, when later on page C1 you ran a supposedly straight news story about the Democratic mayoral primary including pictures of Dorman, Regina Romero, and independent candidate Ed Ackerly but excluding Democrat Steve Farley, that action determined my vote would go to Farley. A copy editor should have caught this. Was it the Star’s attempt at “biased” news?
Then, to add insult to injury, a correction on July 30 page A2 was buried beneath a correction for a graphic. What is the difference in your readership numbers between Sunday and Tuesday?
You did not do justice to Steve Farley’s campaign.
Ann Tousley
West side
