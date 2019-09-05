Charles Ryan was a failure as the head of the Arizona Department of Corrections. A recent report from two retired Arizona Supreme Court Justices noted, he surrounded himself was "yes men" and allowed himself to be ignorant of the problems in our prison system. As a result guards were hurt causing suffering to their families and unnecessary costs to Arizona taxpayers. Inmates were not given adequate medical treatment resulting in costly lawsuits that had to be defended at taxpayer expense. Yet Gov. Ducey has no critical words for Ryan's failed leadership. I think that is because, as Governor, Ducey knows that Ryan's failures are his as well.
Brian Clymer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.