Re: the July 29 column "County board should examine sheriff-ICE connection."
I read Mr. Steller's columns regularly and most of the time I do not agree with them. However, I need to respond to his column about Immigration and Customs Enforcement. All of these people he is talking about are here ILLEGALLY. They could have requested asylum IF they did it appropriately and their cases would be heard and dealt with according to our country's laws. However, they didn't and that is why ICE wants to deport them. We have laws that must be followed. I sympathize with these people but we cannot take all the poor and impoverished people from the rest of the world. I am sorry but that is reality.
John Hoelzel
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.