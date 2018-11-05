Martha McSally has run a despicable, inimical campaign for AZ Senator. Even fellow Republicans are willingly condemning her lies and deceit as detrimental to AZ. Yet she is still in contention. What gives? Are her blurred-vision Republican supporters so hell-bent on GOP dominance that they're willing to sacrifice the long term good of all Arizonans? Or are they mentally just too lazy to seek the benefit of scrutinizing all alternatives and developing independent, thoughtful positions? Either way it's a sad comment on the current political landscape regardless of personal position. Especially if that position has not been investigated and analyzed.
McSally hopes to take advantage of those who are unwilling or unable to examine the merit of her candidacy.
God forbid.....
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
