Pima County needs to change its name to Huckleberry’s Pothole to honor our county manager who refuses to adjust the county budget and find the funds to repair our roads. The only solution we hear is more taxes. Many of us continue to ask “what are all of the taxes we are already paying being used for?” What we see as the apparent priority for the supervisors and the county manager are all of the extras like parks, ball fields, bike trails and excess spending on court houses, bowling alleys, etc., but not the basics. Most of us address our basic needs before committing our resources for wants. Apparently road repair is not deemed a basic need, but extras, therefore the county name change.
Mark McInnis
Northwest side
