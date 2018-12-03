Re: the Nov. 25 column "County voters really don't care much about roads."
Numerous factors likely played into the Pima County road tax proposal's defeat as noted by Tim Steller. One possible factor not mentioned is "road construction fatigue." How many months have motorists had to deal with aggravating delays at two of the regions busiest intersections at Ina/Interstate 10 and Kolb/Valencia?
The thought of a continuing series of protracted road projects might have pushed just enough voters over the edge when it came to voting for more road work, especially when they already had their doubts given the unorthodox funding method and questions about past road improvement expenditures.
Douglas Koppinger
East side
