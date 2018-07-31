Diane Douglas is running for re-election as the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction. The State Board of Education is charged with the responsibility of regulating the standards of the public-school system. The superintendent is an additional member of the SBE whose responsibility is to oversee and administer the board's policies. In her first year, Douglas traveled to 15 locations statewide on what she called the “We Are Listening Tour” to understand the concerns and suggestions.
In the last three years, 56 meetings were held to get input for needed changes and to discuss changes being finalized. In October of 2015, the SBE repealed Common Core for Arizona, then in December of 2016, the SBE adopted revised standards for math and language. This means the students must read and write in cursive; memorize math facts for fluency; to tell time and count money; and improve standards for phonetic reading. Other changes will be coming for history and social studies. Vote for Diane Douglas in the primary on Aug. 28.
James Drake
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.