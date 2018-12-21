Re: the Dec. 19 column 'McSally best pick possible, especially for Southern Ariz.'
Tim Steller argues that McSally deserves to be our senator because she received the second most votes in the recent election (which also means that she lost). He overlooked the fact that there are better-qualified people who didn't run. John Kyl, for example, didn't run and was an excellent appointment choice. The people in McSally's congressional district, who know her best, rejected her.
Only time will tell whether Ducey made a good appointment choice this time, but how ironic it will be if it turns out that Sinema is the Arizona senator who best carries on the John McCain tradition of strong moral and ethical principles, independent thinking, respect for others, and working across the aisle to get things done!
Tom Tulowitzki
East side
