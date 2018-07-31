Thank you for providing space for the Congressional District-2 candidates to express their concerns. The difference between the Republican and the Democratic candidates was stark.
Even though the United States spends outrageous amounts of taxpayer money on military spending, has a military presence in well over half the world, and sells outrageous amounts of weapons to other countries, the Republican candidates appeared mostly concerned about military support, and of course, building walls.
The Democratic candidates focused on the need to address climate change, infrastructure, health care, and economic and social justice.
We all suffer when we neglect climate change and our infrastructure. We all pay when the health care needs of so many are inadequately addressed. Economic and social injustice is expensive and prevents our nation from achieving its potential.
We are already good at supporting the military/industrial complex, big banks and corporate farmers, but not so good a making policies that would lift common people.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.