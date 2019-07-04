Dirty/Dark money is a major contributor to the continuing threat to our democracy. Not only does it weaken fair and clean elections, but infiltrates our institutions of learning by secretly funding biased research that supports the policies championed by massively rich corporations and donors.
As citizens we need to ask questions, do our own research and be aware that any facts or data presented can be manipulated to favor the dirty/dark money that funds it.
I urge my fellow Arizonans to seek out, sign and support the Stop Political Dirty Money Amendment petition. This is a non partisan effort to secure the people's right to know.
Sue Garcia
Foothills
