I am outraged by the most recent attack against Mayoral Candidate, Regina Romero, regarding the DUI of her sister! Councilwoman Romero had no knowledge that her sister had been arrested, as evidenced by a memo from City Attorney Rankin and TPD Chief Magnus. They said that everything was handled by the book and that no special treatment was afforded to Ms. Durazzi because of her sister!
As someone who has known Regina since 2016, and is currently volunteering for her campaign, there is little doubt in my mind that this was a politically motivated attack. Where was the outrage from the other two candidates? Going after a family member? Offer Voss' explanation as to why he dug up this recording and left it on the Councilwoman's desk does not pass the smell test. And the timing? Please! Trust the voters to be able to identify dirty tricks when we see them. After all, we are all long suffering from such behavior in Washington. I say vote for Regina Romero!
BARBARA WAYNE
Foothills
