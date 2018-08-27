We were incensed to see a list of condolences on the inside front page with President Trump listed first in front of Cindy McCain in your Sunday edition. How could the Associated Press and you think that was appropriate? President Trump gave the least heartfelt comment of anyone. That was a grave printing mistake. We don’t care if he is the president, he doesn’t deserve to be quoted first given his long disdain for Sen. McCain.
Mitch and Carolene Mitchell
Oro Valley
