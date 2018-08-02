Let me get this straight. The Arizona utility companies are upset that a California billionaire helped to fund an initiative that would require that Arizona use more clean energy? The horror! These are the same people who are fighting tooth and nail to prevent us from learning how much money they “donated” to candidates for the Corporation Commission.
These are the same people who want to use the Legislature to keep us from knowing how much dark money is being spent in Arizona and for whom. These are the same people who want to eliminate the ballot initiative altogether so the people of Arizona should just shut up! These are the people who purge voting rolls, close polling places and lie, cheat and steal to get elected. Don’t boo folks, vote!
Buddy Gill
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.