Since the inception of Arizona's voluntary campaign finance limiting program — Citizens Clean Elections — about 29 percent of successful legislative candidates have participated in the program (238 out of 810 seats). Contrast 80 percent of those elected Superintendent of Public Instruction (4 out of 5) and 74 percent of Corporation Commissioners (17 of 23) who voluntarily limited campaign funds in accordance with the statute. The Citizens Clean Elections program may have expanded the field of candidates to some who otherwise lacked resources to run, but in the end it seems Arizona voters are not overly scrupulous about lawmaker funding sources.
Mary Renfro
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.